Dutch Producer Confidence At 5-Month High




30.12.16 06:59
dpa-AFX


AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence strengthened at the end of the year to the strongest level in five months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.


The producer confidence index climbed to 4.7 in December from 3.4 in November. It was the highest reading since July, when it marked 5.1.


Producers in the industry in December were more positive about their order books and production in the next three months than in November. The assessment of stocks of finished products also improved.


Producers in the wood and construction industry are the most positive, followed by the entrepreneurs in the textile and clothing industry, the agency said.


