Dutch Manufacturing Growth Strongest Since 2011

02.01.17 09:40
AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch manufacturers registered the sharpest improvement in operating conditions since April 2011, survey results from IHS Markit showed Monday.


The headline NEVI Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 57.3 in December from 57.0 in November. The latest score was the highest in 68 months.


Underpinning the latest improvement was a further rise in output. In line with the trend for output, new orders placed with manufacturing companies continued to increase.


Encouraged by strong demand conditions, firms increased their staff numbers in December.


Manufacturing companies faced higher input costs in December amid depreciation of the euro against the US dollar. Consequently, firms raised their selling prices at the fastest pace in 58 months.


