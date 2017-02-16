Dutch Jobless Rate Drops Slightly In January

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch unemployment rate decreased for the second straight month in January, though marginally, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.





The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 5.3 percent in January from 5.4 percent in December.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.8 percent.

The number of unemployed people declined to 480,000 in January from 482,000 in the preceding month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 574,000.

