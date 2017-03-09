Erweiterte Funktionen

Dutch Inflation Highest Since July 2013




09.03.17 07:58
dpa-AFX


AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation accelerated further in February to the highest level in nearly three-and-a-half years, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.


The consumer price index climbed 1.8 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 1.7 percent increase in January.


Moreover, this was the highest inflation since September 2013, when prices had grown 2.4 percent.


Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco eased to 1.3 percent in February from 1.4 percent a month ago.


The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, also increased at a faster pace of 1.7 percent annually in February, following a 1.6 percent gain in January. The figure also matched consensus estimate.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



