Dutch Inflation Accelerates To 3-Year High




09.02.17 07:22
dpa-AFX


AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation quickened at the start of the year to the highest level in three years, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.


The consumer price index rose 1.7 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 1.0 percent increase in December. Moreover, this was the highest inflation since the end of 2013.


Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco also accelerated to 1.4 percent in January from 0.9 percent in the prior month.


The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, increased at a faster pace of 1.6 percent annually in January, following a 0.7 percent climb in the prior month. Economists had expected the inflation to rise to 1.5 percent.


