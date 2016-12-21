Dutch Fixed Asset Investment Growth Slows Sharply In October

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Fixed asset investment in the Netherlands grew at a sharply slower pace in October, marking the weakest outcome in nearly two years, as spending on infrastructure and production of cars declined, the Central Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.





The volume of investments in tangible fixed assets rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in October after a 9.2 percent increase in September. That was the weakest figure since a 0.5 percent decline in December 2014.

The pace of increase slowed mainly because of a decline in investment in cars and infrastructure. Meanwhile, residential investment grew further significantly.

The CBS also said that the conditions for investment are more favorable in December than in October, largely due to better export growth.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM