Dutch Export Growth Eases In January

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch export growth eased for the first time in five months in January, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.





Exports climbed 5.7 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 6.1 percent spike in December. The measure has been rising since June 2014.

In January, exports grew mainly from machinery and apparatus metal and chemical products, the agency said.

At the same time, imports rose at an accelerated pace of 4.0 percent annually in January, following a 2.7 percent increase in the prior month.

