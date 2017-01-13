Erweiterte Funktionen


Dutch Export Growth At 22-Month High




13.01.17 07:09
dpa-AFX


AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch exports increased at the sharpest pace in nearly two years in November, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.


Exports climbed 5.5 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 4.8 percent gain in the previous month. The measure has been rising since June 2014.


Moreover, the latest rate of growth was the strongest since January 2015, when exports had risen 6.6 percent.


In November, exports grew mainly from natural gas, petroleum products and transport equipment, the agency said.


At the same time, imports rose at a stable rate of 4.0 percent annually in November.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.  
 
Eureka Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.

Eureka Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:36 , dpa-AFX
Infosys Q3 Profit Up; Cuts FY17 Revenue Gr [...]
08:35 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: PLEASING FIRST FINANCIAL Q [...]
08:34 , dpa-AFX
Finland National Output Growth Slows In Nove [...]
08:33 , dpa-AFX
Dutch Retail Sales Rise For Second Month
08:32 , dpa-AFX
SIG 2016 Sales Up 11.2%, Like-for-like Sales [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...