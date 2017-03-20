Dutch Consumer Confidence Strongest Since July 2007

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence strengthened further in March to the highest level in more than nine-and-a-half years, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.





The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index climbed to 16.0 in March from 14.0 in February. Moreover, the latest reading was the highest since July 2007.

Consumers were more positive about the economy than in February. The corresponding index improved to 33 in March from 29.0 in the prior month.

The index measuring willingness to buy increased slightly from 4.0 in February to 6.0 in March.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM