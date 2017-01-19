Dunford Says Transition To Trump Administration Going Smoothly

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says he expects a smooth transition to the next US administration within the Defense Department.





Gen. Joe Dunford was talking to reporters Wednesday after wrapping up meetings in Paris and Brussels, and before heading home to attend presidential inauguration set for Friday.

Initial contact between the department and President-elect Donald J. Trump's Defense Department transition team was about six weeks ago, the general said.

"We talked about the state and nonstate challenges we have [and] spoke about our priorities we've had in our national military strategy," Dunford said. They also spoke about risk assessment and readiness and military capabilities, which led to a discussion of the budget, he added.

The transition team has done "deeper dives" with the staff, and Dunford described the relationship as dynamic, with a lot of back and forth.

