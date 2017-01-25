Erweiterte Funktionen



Duke Realty Corp. Profit Advances 8% In Q4




25.01.17 22:33
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Realty Corp.

(DRE) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $111.46 million, or $0.31 per share. This was higher than $102.80 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $224.53 million. This was up from $221.56 million last year.


Duke Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $111.46 Mln. vs. $102.80 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.29 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.9% -Revenue (Q4): $224.53 Mln vs. $221.56 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.3%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



