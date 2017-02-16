Erweiterte Funktionen

Duke Energy Corp Q4 Earnings Decline 6%




16.02.17 13:20
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.


The company said its bottom line dropped to $565 million, or $0.81 per share. This was down from $602 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $4.94 billion. This was up from $4.85 billion last year.


Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $565 Mln. vs. $602 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $0.87 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q4): $4.94 Bln vs. $4.85 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 to $4.70


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



