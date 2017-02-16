Duke Energy Corp Q4 Earnings Decline 6%
16.02.17 13:20
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.
The company said its bottom line dropped to $565 million, or $0.81 per share. This was down from $602 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $4.94 billion. This was up from $4.85 billion last year.
Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $565 Mln. vs. $602 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $0.87 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q4): $4.94 Bln vs. $4.85 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 to $4.70
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|72,13 €
|72,19 €
|-0,06 €
|-0,08%
|16.02./13:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US26441C2044
|A1J0EV
|78,75 €
|64,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|72,59 €
|-1,85%
|13:54
|NYSE
|76,78 $
|0,00%
|15.02.17
|Stuttgart
|72,13 €
|-0,08%
|13:16
|Berlin
|72,12 €
|-1,27%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|72,25 €
|-1,85%
|13:26
|München
|72,48 €
|-1,92%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|72,18 €
|-2,04%
|08:16
|Düsseldorf
|72,17 €
|-2,09%
|08:10