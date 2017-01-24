Dubai International Retains World's  Busiest Airport Title

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dubai International has retained its title as the world's number one airport for international passengers, according to the annual traffic report issued by operator Dubai Airports Tuesday.



Near record numbers in December propelled the hub's annual traffic to 83.6 million passengers in 2016.

With monthly passenger traffic breaching the 7-million mark six times during the year, including the historic 7.72 million traffic in August, DXB's annual traffic in 2016 totalled 83,654,250 passengers, compared to 78,014,838 in 2015, a robust growth of 7.2 per cent.

The surge of travellers during the holiday season boosted monthly traffic in December to 7,706,351, up 9.3 per cent compared to 7,053,243 recorded in December 2015.

During 2016 a number of new airlines, including Nepal Airlines Corporation and Rossiya launched services to DXB, while 11 new passenger destinations were added to the hub as a result of network expansion by flydubai, Emirates and other international carriers.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM