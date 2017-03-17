Erweiterte Funktionen


Drinking A Cup Of Tea Daily Can Reduce Risk Of Dementia: Study




17.03.17
dpa-AFX


SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Researchers have found that regular consumption of tea brewed from tea leaves reduces elderly persons' risk of cognitive decline


Assistant Professor Feng Lei from NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine led a research team which found that regular consumption of tea reduces elderly persons' risk of cognitive decline by 50 per cent, and potentially up to 86 per cent for persons genetically at risk of Alzheimer's.


The study was published in The Journal of Nutrition, Health & Aging in December.


Effective pharmacological therapy and current prevention strategies for neurocognitive disorders remain lacking despite high quality drug trials, said Prof. Feng.


