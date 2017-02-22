Erweiterte Funktionen

Drillisch Q4 EBITDA Rises




22.02.17 15:59
dpa-AFX


MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - German telecom firm Drillisch AG (DRHKF.

PK) reported that its EBITDA for the fourth-quarter of 2016, significantly increased to EUR37.5 million from EUR 17.4 million last year.


Quarterly service revenue rose by 22.2% to EUR146.9 million from EUR120.2 million last year.


Drillisch said it is in an excellent position for the future. The Management Board's outlook for fiscal year 2017 is optimistic. It expects the number of MVNO customers to continue to rise, leading to a parallel continuation of the Company's successful development, and confirms the EBITDA forecast for the current year 2017 of EUR160 million to EUR170 million. Moreover, Drillisch expects a steady rise in operating cash flow.


The Drillisch AG Management Board, subject to the agreement of the Supervisory Board, intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting the eighth successive dividend increase to EUR 1.80 per share entitled to dividends.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
43,22 € 43,999 € -0,779 € -1,77% 22.02./17:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005545503 554550 45,01 € 30,50 €
Aktuell
