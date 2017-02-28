Erweiterte Funktionen



Dril-Quip Says 2017 To Be Challenging Year; Reduces Headcount In Q1




28.02.17 12:29
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Dril-Quip, Inc.

(DRQ) said that 2017 will be a challenging year for the company and for the entire offshore sector. Dril-Quip is a manufacturer of highly engineered offshore drilling and production equipment.


The company added that it further reduced its employee headcount in the first quarter of 2017. In addition, reductions in pay have been instituted globally.


"Due to our reduced backlog level and the uncertainty of book-and-ship order volumes, we do not believe that it would be prudent to provide 2017 earnings-per-share guidance at this time. The first quarter of 2017 is expected to be our most challenging quarter of the year with the impact of severance costs and only benefiting from a partial quarter of pay reductions," Dril-Quip said.


"However, we do expect to be net income and free cash flow positive during 2017, allowing us to continue to execute our long-term strategies," the company added.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
60,97 € 60,17 € 0,80 € +1,33% 28.02./13:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2620371045 910217 61,97 € 43,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		60,97 € +1,33%  12:53
Frankfurt 62,052 € +2,98%  12:11
NYSE 67,10 $ 0,00%  27.02.17
Stuttgart 62,888 € -0,34%  12:33
  = Realtime
Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...