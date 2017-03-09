Erweiterte Funktionen



Dril-Quip Names Jeffrey Bird CFO




09.03.17 12:27
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) announced it has appointed Jeffrey Bird as Vice President and CFO, effective March 13, 2017. Bird will succeed Jerry Brooks, who has accepted the newly created position of Vice President of Investor Relations.


Jeffrey Bird served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Frank's International, a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry, from December 2014 through February 2017. He was the Vice President of Finance and CFO of Ascend Performance Materials, a provider of chemicals, fibers and plastics, since September 2010.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


