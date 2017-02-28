Dril-Quip Inc. Reveals 97% Fall In Q4 Bottom Line
28.02.17 12:20
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.
The company said its earnings came in at $1.30 million, or $0.03 per share. This was down from $48.35 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.3 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 47.4% to $106.09 million. This was down from $201.63 million last year.
Dril-Quip Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.30 Mln. vs. $48.35 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -97.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.03 vs. $1.28 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -97.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.3 -Revenue (Q4): $106.09 Mln vs. $201.63 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -47.4%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|77,93 €
|76,60 €
|1,33 €
|+1,74%
|28.02./13:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005093108
|509310
|78,00 €
|52,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|77,985 €
|+1,68%
|12:36
|Stuttgart
|77,955 €
|+1,93%
|12:37
|Xetra
|77,93 €
|+1,74%
|13:07
|Hamburg
|76,68 €
|+0,37%
|09:10
|München
|76,70 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Hannover
|76,18 €
|-0,07%
|08:10
|Düsseldorf
|76,17 €
|-0,08%
|08:07
|Berlin
|76,48 €
|-0,27%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|76,173 €
|-0,60%
|08:20
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|493
|Amadeus Fire, Kurs wird angeh.
|10.02.17
|111
|Dividendenperle mit KGV von 8
|12.01.12
|792
|Amadeus Fire ohne Peddy78
|18.03.10