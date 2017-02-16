Drax Group FY16 EBITDA Declines; To Review Dividend Policy

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group plc (DRX.



L) reported profit before tax of 197.1 million pounds for 2016, compared to 59 million pounds, previous year. The Group said the year-on-year change predominantly reflects one-off asset obsolescence charges of 109 million pounds in previous year and the 53 million pounds increase in unrealised gains due to the increased value of our foreign currency purchase contracts. Profit after tax was 194 million pounds compared to 56 million pounds, last year, or earnings per share was 47 pence compared to 14 pence. Fiscal 2016 EBITDA was down 17% at 140 million pounds.

Fiscal year underlying profit before tax was 21 million pounds reduced from 46 million pounds in 2015, reflecting lower EBITDA and higher depreciation charges, partially offset by lower net interest costs. Underlying EPS was 5 pence compared to 11.3 pence, previous year.

Fiscal year consolidated revenue was 2.95 billion pounds, was 115 million pounds lower than in 2015. Electrical output from Generation business of 19.6TWH was significantly lower than 26.7TWH in 2015, as lower market power prices resulted in coal-fired units being out of merit for much of the summer.

The Board of Drax Group proposed to pay a final dividend in respect of 2016 of 0.4 pence per share, equal to 1.8 million pounds. This would give total dividends for the year of 10 million pounds. Given the evolution of the business, the Board believes that it is appropriate to review dividend policy. Discussions with shareholders will take place in the first half of 2017.

Looking forward, the Group said its 2017 EBITDA expectations is in line with consensus.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM