Draghi Downplays Headline Inflation As ECB Stands Pat

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European Central Bank Mario Draghi on Thursday defended the ECB's inaction on interest rates, citing weakness in core inflation.

Policymakers will continue to "look through changes" in headline inflation, as "underlying inflation pressures remain subdued," Draghi said at a press conference.





"A very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for underlying inflation pressures to build up and support headline inflation in the medium term. If the outlook becomes less favorable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation, we stand ready to increase our asset purchase programme in terms of size and/or duration."

Draghi struck a cautiously optimistic tone in his broader assessment of the Eurozone economy, saying risks to the region's economic outlook are "less pronounced" but remain "tilted" to the downside.

"Sentiment indicators suggest eurozone recovery may be gaining momentum," Draghi said. "Our monetary policy has been successful."

As expected earlier today, the European Central Bank left interest rates and its quantitative easing programme unchanged despite some calls for tightening monetary policy.

The ECB's monthly bond-buying program will run until at least December, slowing to 60 billion euros ($63 billion) in April from the current 80 billion euros.

The Governing Council left the main refinancing rate at 0%, while the rate on deposits parked overnight at the bank remains at minus 0.4%. The rate on the bank's marginal lending facility remains at 0.25%.

Draghi foreshadowed this decision in December by vowing bond purchases will be extended until at least the end of 2017.

Headline inflation has reached the bank's lone mandate of near 2 percent for the first time since early 2013, but core inflation, stripping out volatile energy prices, remains too weak to remove accommodation.

The ECB's long-term headline inflation forecast was unchanged. For 2017, they expect consumer prices to rise 1.7%, while their December forecast was 1.3%. However, they project 1.7% inflation in 2019.

