Draegerwerk Q4 EBIT Climbs, Net Sales Edges Up; Sees Higher Sales In FY17

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk AG (DRWKF.



PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax or EBIT rose to 108.9 million euros from 66.5 million euros last year.

The EBIT margin stood at 13.3 percent, higher than 8.1 percent a year ago.

Net sales increased by 0.7 percent to 819.5 million euros from 825.4 million euros last year. In the fourth quarter, order intake rose 9.1 percent to 689.6 million euros from 637.2 million euros a year ago.

Further, the company said its Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will recommend an unchanged dividend of EUR 0.19 per preferred share and EUR 0.13 per common share to the annual shareholders' meeting on May 10.

Looking ahead, Stefan Dräger, Chairman of the Executive Board, said, "Our goal for 2017 is to grow again, despite the greater uncertainty and economic weakness of some markets. We are experiencing tailwind from our orders on hand at the start of the new fiscal year, which are higher than they were 12 months ago."

Following the disappointing net sales development in the prior year, Dräger accordingly expects development to improve in 2017. The company plans to see net sales growth of between 0 and 3 percent in fiscal year 2017. In terms of the EBIT margin, the company forecasts a figure between 5.0 and 7.0 percent for the full year.

