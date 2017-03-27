Erweiterte Funktionen


Dr. Reddy's To Market Integra's DuraGen Product Line In India




27.03.17 11:35
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY) and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

(IART), a global medical technology company, announced an exclusive distribution agreement, under which Dr. Reddy's will market and distribute DuraGen Plus and Suturable DuraGen Dural Regeneration Matrices in India. Integra's DuraGen products have been implanted in more than 1.8 million patients worldwide to effect dural closure following neurosurgical procedures.


The DuraGen product line offers Duraplasty Solutions meant for the repair of the dura mater. Integra manufactures the DuraGen family of products based on its Ultra Pure Collagen technology platform.


