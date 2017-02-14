Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. Announces 1% Increase In Q4 Earnings

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.



(DPS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line rose to $192 million, or $1.04 per share. This was higher than $190 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.58 billion. This was up from $1.55 billion last year.

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $192 Mln. vs. $190 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.1% -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q4): $1.58 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.44 to $4.54

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

