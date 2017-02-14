Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. Announces 1% Increase In Q4 Earnings
14.02.17 14:23
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.
(DPS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $192 million, or $1.04 per share. This was higher than $190 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.58 billion. This was up from $1.55 billion last year.
Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $192 Mln. vs. $190 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.1% -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q4): $1.58 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.44 to $4.54
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|84,96 €
|88,32 €
|-3,36 €
|-3,80%
|14.02./15:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US26138E1091
|A0MV07
|90,35 €
|75,77 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|84,96 €
|-3,80%
|15:21
|München
|87,64 €
|0,00%
|08:05
|NYSE
|93,49 $
|0,00%
|13.02.17
|Berlin
|87,49 €
|-0,17%
|08:06
|Stuttgart
|87,75 €
|-0,56%
|13:41
|Frankfurt
|87,108 €
|-0,86%
|13:26
|Düsseldorf
|87,09 €
|-1,91%
|09:37
