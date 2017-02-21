Erweiterte Funktionen


Downing THREE VCT plc : Dividend Declaration




21.02.17 17:40
dpa-AFX


Downing THREE VCT plc D Share dividend declaration 21 February 2017


The Board of Downing THREE VCT plc announces the declaration of a dividend of 13.5p per D Share to be paid on 24 March 2017 to D Shareholders on the register at 3 March 2017.





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Downing THREE VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B3D7514R32


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
19:04 , dpa-AFX
YouTube Getting Rid Of Unskippable 30-Secon [...]
18:49 , dpa-AFX
The Swiss Stock Market Climbed On Strength [...]
18:46 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Stimmrechte: SLM Solutions Group AG [...]
18:31 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Dr. Stoll & Sauer Rechtsanwaltsgesellsc [...]
18:30 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Bellevue Group AG: Planned res [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...