Downing THREE VCT plc : Circ re. cancellation of C Shares and A Shares




23.03.17 19:38
dpa-AFX


Downing THREE VCT plc 23 March 2017 Publication of a Circular


The Company announces that it has published a circular (the "Circular") on 21 March 2017 in relation to proposals for the cancellation of the listing of the C Shares and A Shares.


A copy of the Circular is available on Downing's website www.downing.co.uk.


In accordance with the Listing Rules, the Circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Downing THREE VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B3D7514R65


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



