28.03.17 16:21
Downing ONE VCT plc Transaction in own shares 28 March 2017


Downing ONE VCT plc announces that, on 28 March 2017, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:


  No.

Price paid % of class purchased per share in issue


Ordinary shares of 1p each 250,000 86.0p 0.25%






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Downing ONE VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



