Downing ONE VCT plc : Transaction in Own Shares




16.02.17 12:17
dpa-AFX


Downing ONE VCT plc Transaction in own shares 16 February 2017


Downing ONE VCT plc announces that, on 16 February 2017, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:


  No.

Price paid % of class purchased per share in issue


Ordinary shares of 1p each 320,000 86.0p 0.31%






