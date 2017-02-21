Erweiterte Funktionen


Downing ONE VCT plc : Transaction in Own Shares




21.02.17 17:46
dpa-AFX


Downing ONE VCT plc Transaction in own shares 21 February 2017


Downing ONE VCT plc announces that, on 21 February 2017, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:


  No.

Price paid % of class purchased per share in issue


Ordinary shares of 1p each 146,246 86.0p 0.14%






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Downing ONE VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



BFRSVQ4R33


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
19:04 , dpa-AFX
YouTube Getting Rid Of Unskippable 30-Secon [...]
18:49 , dpa-AFX
The Swiss Stock Market Climbed On Strength [...]
18:46 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Stimmrechte: SLM Solutions Group AG [...]
18:31 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Dr. Stoll & Sauer Rechtsanwaltsgesellsc [...]
18:30 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Bellevue Group AG: Planned res [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...