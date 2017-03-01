Erweiterte Funktionen


Downing ONE VCT plc : Total voting rights




01.03.17 11:28
dpa-AFX


Downing ONE VCT plc Total Voting Rights 1 March 2017


In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing ONE VCT plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 28 February 2017, are summarised as follows:


    Voting rights Shares in issue per share Voting rights


Ordinary shares of 1 pence each 101,793,185 1 101,793,185


Total voting rights     101,793,185



The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.


The above takes account of any shares that have recently been bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.


The above figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing ONE VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Downing ONE VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



BFRSVQ4R8


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:11 , dpa-AFX
Two Massachusetts Whole Foods Market Stor [...]
12:09 , dpa-AFX
FTSE 100 Climbs Above 7300 As Pound Dip [...]
12:06 , dpa-AFX
OTS: uberall GmbH / Neue Partnerschaft zwis [...]
12:06 , dpa-AFX
Italy Manufacturing Growth Exceeds Forecast
12:01 , dpa-AFX
Zypries wirbt bei neuem US-Handelsminister fü [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...