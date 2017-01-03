Erweiterte Funktionen


Downing ONE VCT plc Total Voting Rights 3 January 2017


In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing ONE VCT plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 31 December 2016, are summarised as follows:


    Voting rights Shares in issue per share Voting rights


Ordinary shares of 1 pence each 102,259,431 1 102,259,431


Total voting rights     102,259,431



The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.


The above takes account of any shares that have recently been bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.


The above figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing ONE VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.




