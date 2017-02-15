Downing ONE VCT plc : Net Asset Value(s)

Downing ONE VCT plc Net Asset Value 15 February 2017

Downing ONE VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2017 was 93.5p per share.





