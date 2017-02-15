Erweiterte Funktionen


Downing ONE VCT plc : Net Asset Value(s)




15.02.17 13:59
dpa-AFX


Downing ONE VCT plc Net Asset Value 15 February 2017


Downing ONE VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2017 was 93.5p per share.






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Downing ONE VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



BFRSVQ4R8


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


