Downing ONE VCT plc : Net Asset Value(s)
15.02.17 13:59
Downing ONE VCT plc Net Asset Value 15 February 2017
Downing ONE VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2017 was 93.5p per share.
