Erweiterte Funktionen


Downing FOUR VCT plc : Total voting rights




01.03.17 11:26
dpa-AFX


Downing FOUR VCT plc Total Voting Rights 1 March 2017


In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 28 February 2017, are summarised as follows:


    Voting rights Shares in issue per share Voting rights


DSO B Shares of 0.1 pence each 19,911,070 206 4,101,680,420


DSO C Shares of 0.1 pence each 29,926,070 1 29,926,070


DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each 7,867,247 925 7,277,203,475


DP2011 General Ordinary Shares 15,644,066 213 3,332,186,058 of 0.1 pence each


DP2011 General A Shares Shares 18,418,614 113 2,081,303,382 of 0.1 pence each


DP2011 Structured Ordinary 10,678,725 219 2,338,640,775 Shares of 0.1 pence each


DP2011 Structured A Shares of 12,572,817         113 1,420,728,321 0.1 pence each


DP2011 Low Carbon Ordinary 7,575,419 500 3,787,709,500 Shares of 0.1 pence each


DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 11,239,785 750 8,429,838,750 pence each


Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence 2,571,047 1,146 2,946,419,862 each


Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence 1,470,694 1,146       1,685,415,324 each


Total voting rights     37,431,051,937



The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.


The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.


The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing FOUR VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Downing FOUR VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



BWX53D9R29


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:11 , dpa-AFX
Two Massachusetts Whole Foods Market Stor [...]
12:09 , dpa-AFX
FTSE 100 Climbs Above 7300 As Pound Dip [...]
12:06 , dpa-AFX
OTS: uberall GmbH / Neue Partnerschaft zwis [...]
12:06 , dpa-AFX
Italy Manufacturing Growth Exceeds Forecast
12:01 , dpa-AFX
Zypries wirbt bei neuem US-Handelsminister fü [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...