31.01.17 18:51
dpa-AFX


Downing FOUR VCT plc Total Voting Rights 31 January 2017


In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 31 January 2017, are summarised as follows:


    Voting rights Shares in issue per share Voting rights


DSO B Shares of 0.1 pence each 19,911,070 206 4,101,680,420


DSO C Shares of 0.1 pence each 29,926,070 1 29,926,070


DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each 7,867,247 925 7,277,203,475


DP2011 General Ordinary Shares of 15,644,066 213 3,332,186,058 0.1 pence each


DP2011 General A Shares Shares of 18,418,614 113 2,081,303,382 0.1 pence each


DP2011 Structured Ordinary Shares 10,678,725 219 2,338,640,775 of 0.1 pence each


DP2011 Structured A Shares of 0.1 12,572,817         113 1,420,728,321 pence each


DP2011 Low Carbon Ordinary Shares 7,575,419 500 3,787,709,500 of 0.1 pence each


DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence 11,239,785 750 8,429,838,750 each


Total voting rights     32,799,216,751



The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.


The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.


The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing FOUR VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.




