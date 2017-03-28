Erweiterte Funktionen


Downing FOUR VCT plc : Offer for Subscription - Generalist Over-allotment facility




28.03.17 18:27
dpa-AFX


Downing FOUR VCT plc 28 March 2017 Offer for Subscription - Generalist Over-allotment facility


The Board of Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that, in view of investor demand, it has agreed to utilise the over-allotment facility of £10 million in respect of the Offer for Subscription for Generalist Shares  that launched on 8 December 2016 ("Generalist Offer"). This extends the capacity of the Generalist Offer from £20 million to £30 million.


The Board has also indicated that it intends to utilise the overallotment facility in respect the Offer for Subscription for Healthcare Shares  that launched on 8 December 2016 ("Healthcare Offer"), also launched on 8 December 2016, should it be required.


Both the Generalist and Healthcare Offers in respect of the 2016/17 tax year will close on 5 April 2017 at 3pm (unless fully subscribed earlier).  The offers in respect of the 2017/18 tax year are scheduled to close on at 3pm on 30 September 2017.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Downing FOUR VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



BWX53D9R44


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:56 , dpa-AFX
Human Feces Found In Coke Cans, Plant Shut [...]
18:46 , dpa-AFX
The Swiss Stock Market Finished Little Chang [...]
18:45 , dpa-AFX
Union macht Weg frei für Gesetz zu mehr Lo [...]
18:39 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Zank um Reform der Pflegeberufe [...]
18:30 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: Schottisches Parlament stimmt f [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...