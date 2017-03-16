Downing FOUR VCT plc : Issue of Equity

Erweiterte Funktionen


Downing FOUR VCT plc 16 March 2017 Issue of Equity


The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an allotment on 16 March 2017 of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each ("Generalist Shares") and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each ("Healthcare Shares") pursuant to the Offers for Subscription that opened on 8 December 2016 ("Offers") as follows:


2,638,490 Generalist Shares at an average price of 102.95p; and 667,497 Healthcare Shares at an average price of 102.11p.


Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

Dealings are expected to commence on or around 22 March 2017.


Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are summarised follows:


    Voting rights Shares in issue per share Voting rights


DSO B Shares of 0.1 pence each 19,911,070 206 4,101,680,420


DSO C Shares of 0.1 pence each 29,926,070 1 29,926,070


DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each 7,867,247 925 7,277,203,475


DP2011 General Ordinary Shares of 15,644,066 213 3,332,186,058 0.1 pence each


DP2011 General A Shares Shares of 18,418,614 113 2,081,303,382 0.1 pence each


DP2011 Structured Ordinary Shares 10,678,725 219 2,338,640,775 of 0.1 pence each


DP2011 Structured A Shares of 0.1 12,572,817         113 1,420,728,321 pence each


DP2011 Low Carbon Ordinary Shares 7,575,419 500 3,787,709,500 of 0.1 pence each


DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence 11,239,785 750 8,429,838,750 each


Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each 5,209,537 1,146 5,970,129,402


Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each 2,138,191 1,146 2,450,366,886


Total voting rights     41,219,713,039



Included in this issue of equity under the Offers were allotments to PDMRs as follows:


Director / PDMR   Shares allotted Issue price


    Generalist Healthcare Generalist Healthcare Shares Shares Shares Shares


Sir Aubrey Director - 5,000 - 100.0p Brocklebank


Following this allotment, Sir Aubrey Brocklebank's shareholding in the Company is summarised as follows:     % of shares Share class Shareholding  in issue


DP2011 Low Carbon Shares 5,175 0.07%


Healthcare Shares 5,000 0.23%






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Downing FOUR VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



