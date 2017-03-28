Dow Up 100 Points, Looks To End 8-Day Skid

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. stocks surged Tuesday morning after a lackluster start, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average set to break its longest losing skid since 2011.

Having dropped eight sessions in a row, the DJIA is up 100 points, or 0.49 percent, to 20,651.52. The S&P 500 is up 12 points to 2,354.41, while the Nasdaq has added 21 points to 5,861.34.

David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital Inc urged General Motors Co (GM) to split its common stock into two classes.



GM swiftly rejected the proposal. Shares are up 3.4 percent.

In economic news, consumer confidence in the U.S. unexpectedly improved in the month of March, according to a report released by the Conference Board on Tuesday.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index jumped to 125.6 in March from a revised 116.1 in February.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM