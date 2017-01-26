Erweiterte Funktionen

Dow Chemical Says It Sees Early Signs Of Positive Economic Momentum




26.01.17 13:09
dpa-AFX


MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - Dow Chemical Co (DOW) on Thursday, after reporting a net loss in its fourth quarter, said the company is seeing early signs of positive economic momentum, with the United States in expansionary mode, driven by the ongoing strength of the consumer and the tailwind of a new incoming administration promising structural reforms.


Europe continues its gradual recovery, despite increasing political uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.


The company added that it expects demand for Dow's portfolio to remain healthy, particularly in the businesses that serve packaging, infrastructure, consumer care, electronics, automotive and agriculture.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



