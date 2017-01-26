Dow Chemical Co Reveals 6% Rise In Q4 Earnings
26.01.17 13:04
dpa-AFX
MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - Dow Chemical Co (DOW) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $1.12 billion, or $0.99 per share. This was higher than $1.06 billion, or $0.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $11.75 billion. This was up from $11.46 billion last year.
Dow Chemical Co earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.12 Bln. vs. $1.06 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $0.93 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q4): $11.75 Bln vs. $11.46 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.5%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|57,645 €
|55,544 €
|2,101 €
|+3,78%
|26.01./14:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2605431038
|850917
|57,65 €
|37,31 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|56,97 €
|+2,44%
|14:48
|Frankfurt
|57,645 €
|+3,78%
|13:44
|Berlin
|57,25 €
|+2,75%
|14:05
|Xetra
|57,00 €
|+2,32%
|13:13
|Hannover
|56,26 €
|+1,42%
|09:14
|Düsseldorf
|56,04 €
|+1,01%
|09:12
|München
|55,92 €
|+0,81%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|55,90 €
|+0,78%
|08:07
|Stuttgart
|56,04 €
|+0,37%
|11:57
|NYSE
|60,21 $
|0,00%
|25.01.17
