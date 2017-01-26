Erweiterte Funktionen

Dow Chemical Co Reveals 6% Rise In Q4 Earnings




26.01.17 13:04
dpa-AFX


MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - Dow Chemical Co (DOW) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $1.12 billion, or $0.99 per share. This was higher than $1.06 billion, or $0.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $11.75 billion. This was up from $11.46 billion last year.


Dow Chemical Co earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $1.12 Bln. vs. $1.06 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $0.93 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q4): $11.75 Bln vs. $11.46 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.5%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



