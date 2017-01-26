Erweiterte Funktionen

Dover Corp Q4 Earnings Decline 13%




26.01.17 13:04
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.


The company said its profit declined to $110.67 million, or $0.71 per share. This was lower than $127.19 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $1.77 billion. This was up from $1.69 billion last year.


Dover Corp earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $110.67 Mln. vs. $127.19 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -13.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $1.77 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.7%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
75,95 € 75,41 € 0,54 € +0,72% 26.01./15:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2600031080 853707 75,95 € 49,21 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		75,95 € +0,72%  13:08
Frankfurt 76,059 € +1,16%  10:16
Düsseldorf 75,99 € +1,08%  09:12
Berlin 75,96 € +1,04%  08:00
München 75,93 € +0,98%  08:00
NYSE 81,46 $ 0,00%  25.01.17
Stuttgart 75,496 € -0,15%  11:57
  = Realtime
