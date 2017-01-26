Dover Corp Q4 Earnings Decline 13%
26.01.17 13:04
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.
The company said its profit declined to $110.67 million, or $0.71 per share. This was lower than $127.19 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $1.77 billion. This was up from $1.69 billion last year.
Dover Corp earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $110.67 Mln. vs. $127.19 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -13.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $1.77 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.7%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
