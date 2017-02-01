Dominion Resources Inc Q4 Earnings Advance 49%
01.02.17 13:49
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Resources Inc (D) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $618 million, or $0.99 per share. This was up from $416 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to $3.08 billion. This was up from $2.56 billion last year.
Dominion Resources Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $618 Mln. vs. $416 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 48.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $0.70 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 41.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q4): $3.08 Bln vs. $2.56 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.3%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 - $1.10 Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 - $3.90
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
