Dollar Tree Inc. Q4 Income Rises 41%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc.



(DLTR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line came in at $321.8 million, or $1.36 per share. This was up from $229.0 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $5.64 billion. This was up from $5.37 billion last year.

Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $321.8 Mln. vs. $229.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.36 vs. $0.97 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.2% -Revenue (Q4): $5.64 Bln vs. $5.37 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.0%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.91 - $0.98 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.26 - $5.35 Bln

