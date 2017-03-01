Dollar Tree Inc. Q4 Income Rises 41%

Erweiterte Funktionen



01.03.17 13:57
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc.

(DLTR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $321.8 million, or $1.36 per share. This was up from $229.0 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $5.64 billion. This was up from $5.37 billion last year.


Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $321.8 Mln. vs. $229.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.36 vs. $0.97 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.2% -Revenue (Q4): $5.64 Bln vs. $5.37 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.0%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.91 - $0.98 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.26 - $5.35 Bln


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
75,50 € 72,10 € 3,40 € +4,72% 01.03./14:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2567461080 A0NFQC 89,09 € 63,85 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		73,95 € +2,49%  13:37
Frankfurt 75,50 € +4,72%  13:39
Stuttgart 72,23 € +0,10%  08:03
Nasdaq 76,68 $ 0,00%  28.02.17
Berlin 72,25 € -2,89%  08:08
Düsseldorf 72,14 € -3,21%  08:04
München 72,10 € -3,23%  08:00
