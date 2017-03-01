Dollar Tree Inc. Q4 Income Rises 41%
01.03.17 13:57
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc.
(DLTR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $321.8 million, or $1.36 per share. This was up from $229.0 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $5.64 billion. This was up from $5.37 billion last year.
Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $321.8 Mln. vs. $229.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.36 vs. $0.97 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.2% -Revenue (Q4): $5.64 Bln vs. $5.37 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.0%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.91 - $0.98 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.26 - $5.35 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|75,50 €
|72,10 €
|3,40 €
|+4,72%
|01.03./14:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2567461080
|A0NFQC
|89,09 €
|63,85 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|73,95 €
|+2,49%
|13:37
|Frankfurt
|75,50 €
|+4,72%
|13:39
|Stuttgart
|72,23 €
|+0,10%
|08:03
|Nasdaq
|76,68 $
|0,00%
|28.02.17
|Berlin
|72,25 €
|-2,89%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|72,14 €
|-3,21%
|08:04
|München
|72,10 €
|-3,23%
|08:00
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|6
|Dollar Tree als "sicheres" Inves.
|17.09.13