Dollar Trading Mixed On Light Data Day

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is currently turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Monday afternoon.



However, the buck is little changed overall due to a lack of economic data and an abundance of caution ahead of Wednesday's announcement from the Federal Reserve.

There were no major U.S. economic reports at the start of the new trading week and the producer price index is the only report slated for Tuesday. However, things will begin to pick up on the economic front starting Wednesday. The consumer price index and retail sales are slated for Wednesday, as well as homebuilder confidence and the Empire state manufacturing survey. Weekly jobless claims are set for Thursday, as well as housing starts and the Philly Fed index. Industrial production, the leading economic index and consumer sentiment are all scheduled for Friday.

The Federal Reserve will kick off its 2-day policy meeting on Tuesday. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates when its concludes its meeting Wednesday afternoon. Investors will also be paying close attention to the language of the Fed statement, in hopes of deciphering how many more rate hikes they can expect this year.

The dollar dropped to over a 1-month low of $1.0714 against the Euro Monday morning, but has since bounced back to around $1.0650.

Italy's industrial production declined more than expected in January, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Monday. Industrial output fell 2.3 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 1.4 percent rise in December. This was the first decline in four months. Output was forecast to decrease 0.7 percent.

The buck has fallen to around $1.2230 against the pound sterling Monday afternoon, from an early high of $1.2155.

UK house prices increased at their fastest pace in twelve months in February, figures from Acadata and LSL showed Monday. House prices grew 0.6 percent in February from January driven by higher London prices. Average house prices totaled GBP 297,832. Prices had increased only 0.3 percent in January.

The greenback slipped to an early low of Y114.479 against the Japanese Yen Monday, but has since bounced back to around Y114.825.

Core machine orders in Japan slipped a seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent on month in January, the Cabinet Office said on Monday, coming in at 837.9 billion yen. That missed expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 2.1 percent increase in December.

Producer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on month in February, the Bank of Japan said on Monday. That was in line with expectations following the 0.6 percent increase in January.

Japan's tertiary activity index remained unchanged in January, after falling in the previous month, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Monday. The tertiary activity index showed no variations from December, when it dropped by 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.1 percent slight rise for the month.

