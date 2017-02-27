Dollar Trading Mixed After Paring Losses

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is currently turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Monday afternoon.



The currency was down against its rivals earlier in the session, but has pared its losses in the afternoon.

Traders are eagerly anticipating U.S. President Donald Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. Trump is expected to give some clarity on his fiscal and tax policies. The President made some remarks earlier today regarding the need to improve the country's infrastructure and increase defense spending. Trump also pledged to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Investors are also looking forward to the release of a large number of economic reports this week, including GDP, consumer confidence and the ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing reports. The Beige Book is also due to be released on Wednesday, while numerous Fed officials are slated to make comments this week, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Friday.

After reporting an unexpected drop in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing a rebound in durable goods orders in the month of January.

The report said durable goods orders surged up by 1.8 percent in January after falling by a revised 0.8 percent in December. Economists had expected orders to climb by 1.7 percent compared to the 0.4 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

Pending home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly plunged to their lowest level in a year in the month of January, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Monday.

NAR said its pending home sales index tumbled by 2.8 percent to 106.4 in January after climbing by 0.8 percent to a revised 109.5 in December.

The steep drop by the index came as a surprise to economists, who had expected pending home sales to increase by 0.8 percent.

The dollar dropped to a 1-week low of $1.0630 against the Euro Monday, but has since rebounded to around $1.0590.

Eurozone economic confidence improved as expected in February, survey results from the European Commission showed Monday. The economic sentiment index rose marginally to 108.0 in February from 107.9 in January. The reading came in line with expectations.

Eurozone monetary aggregate growth slowed slightly in January, while loans to households increased at a faster pace, the European Central Bank reported Monday. The monetary aggregate M3 grew 4.9 percent year-on-year in January, slightly slower than the 5 percent increase seen in December.

Data showed that loans to the private sector logged an annual growth of 2.4 percent compared to 2.3 percent in December.

At the same time, the annual growth in loans to households improved to 2.2 percent from 2 percent in December and growth in loans to non-financial corporations held steady at 2.3 percent in January.

Brexit worries resurfaced today as media reports suggested that U.K Prime Minister Theresa May's team is preparing for Scotland to potentially call for an independence referendum in March.

The buck jumped against the pound sterling early Monday, before retreating to around $1.2478. The dollar has since bounced back to around $1.2450.

The greenback has broken out to around Y12.735 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, after slipping to a low of Y111.897.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM