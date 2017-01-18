Erweiterte Funktionen
Dollar Ticks Up After U.S. Consumer Price Inflation
18.01.17 14:48
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of U.
S. consumer price inflation for December at 8.30 am ET Wednesday, the greenback edged up against its major rivals.
The greenback was trading at 1.0661 against the euro, 1.2284 against the pound, 1.0040 against the franc and 113.54 against the yen around 8:32 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
16:01 , dpa-AFXOTS: Bezahlt.de / Berliner Fintech Bezahlt.de [...]
16:00 , dpa-AFXFAA Fines $200,000 For Illegal Drones Over [...]
15:53 , dpa-AFXMiddlefield Canadian Income PCC : Net Asset [...]
15:50 , dpa-AFXDollar Strengthens On Improving U.S. Consume [...]
15:50 , dpa-AFXU.S. Industrial Production Climbs 0.8% Amid R [...]