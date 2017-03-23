Erweiterte Funktionen
Dollar Ticks Down Following U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims
23.03.17 13:49
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of U.
S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended March 18 at 8:30 am ET Thursday, the greenback edged down against its major rivals.
The greenback was worth 1.0780 against the euro, 110.91 against the yen, 0.9932 against the franc and 1.2494 against the pound around 8:33 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
15:12 , dpa-AFXDollar Steady Ahead Of U.S. New Home Sale [...]
15:12 , dpa-AFXMcCain Criticizes "Bizarre" Behavior By House [...]
15:08 , dpa-AFXU.S. Dollar At Multi-month Lows Against Yen [...]
14:58 , dpa-AFXDGAP-Public Voting Rights: PNE WIND AG ( [...]
14:57 , dpa-AFXGOP Rolls Out Paid Digital Ad Campaign Bac [...]