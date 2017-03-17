Dollar Ticks Down After U.S. Consumer Sentiment Index

Erweiterte Funktionen


17.03.17 15:18
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment data for March at 10:00 am ET Friday, the greenback inched down against its major rivals.


The greenback was trading at 1.0750 against the euro, 112.94 against the yen, 0.9967 against the franc and 1.2375 against the pound around 10:01 am ET.


