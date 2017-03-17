Erweiterte Funktionen
Dollar Ticks Down After U.S. Consumer Sentiment Index
17.03.17 15:18
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment data for March at 10:00 am ET Friday, the greenback inched down against its major rivals.
The greenback was trading at 1.0750 against the euro, 112.94 against the yen, 0.9967 against the franc and 1.2375 against the pound around 10:01 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
16:33 , dpa-AFXDGAP-Adhoc: Change of CEO: José Luis Blan [...]
16:31 , dpa-AFXMissing Oxford Comma Helps Dairy Drivers W [...]
16:30 , dpa-AFXDGAP-Public Voting Rights: GfK SE (english)
16:24 , dpa-AFXPorsche SE Announces Potential Change In Sh [...]
16:22 , dpa-AFXFinanzschwache Kommunen fordern Hilfe von B [...]