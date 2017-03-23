Dollar Steady Ahead Of U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims

Erweiterte Funktionen


23.03.17
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Thursday, the Labor Department will release U.

S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended March 18.The jobless claims are expected to come in almost unchanged at 240,000 for the week ended March 18.


Ahead of the data, the greenback held steady against its major rivals.


The greenback was worth 1.0779 against the euro, 110.96 against the yen, 0.9935 against the franc and 1.2494 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.


