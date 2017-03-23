Erweiterte Funktionen
Dollar Steady Ahead Of U.S. New Home Sales
23.03.17 15:12
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department is due to release U.
S. new home sales for February at 10:00 am ET Thursday.
Ahead of the data, the greenback held steady against its major rivals.
The greenback was worth 1.0782 against the euro, 110.95 against the yen, 0.9928 against the franc and 1.2516 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.
