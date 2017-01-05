Dollar Steady Ahead Of ADP Payrolls Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing releases private sector employment data for December at 8:15 am ET Thursday.



The economy is expected to add 175,000 private sector jobs in December, following an increase of 216,000 jobs in November.

Ahead of the data, the greenback held steady against its major rivals.

The greenback was worth 1.0500 against the euro, 116.50 against the yen, 1.2290 against the pound and 1.0190 against the Swiss franc as of 8:10 am ET.

