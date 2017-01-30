Dollar Rises Vs Most Majors Ahead Of U.S. Personal Income & Spending

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays for December will be released at 8.30 am ET Monday.



Consensus estimates call for the personal income to grow by 0.4 percent and personal spending to rise by 0.5 percent.

Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the yen, it climbed against the rest of major counterparts.

The greenback was worth 1.0629 against the euro, 114.57 against the yen, 1.0037 against the franc and 1.2509 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.

