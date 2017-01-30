Erweiterte Funktionen


Dollar Rises Vs Most Majors Ahead Of U.S. Personal Income & Spending




30.01.17 14:40
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays for December will be released at 8.30 am ET Monday.

Consensus estimates call for the personal income to grow by 0.4 percent and personal spending to rise by 0.5 percent.


Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the yen, it climbed against the rest of major counterparts.


The greenback was worth 1.0629 against the euro, 114.57 against the yen, 1.0037 against the franc and 1.2509 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:49 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG initia [...]
21:33 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Close Nearly Flat Following Lacklus [...]
21:09 , dpa-AFX
US-Anleihen mit träger Vorstellung
20:58 , dpa-AFX
May in Dublin: Wollen keine Grenze zwischen [...]
20:55 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Range-bound Near $53
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...